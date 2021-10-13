After the launch of William Shatner’s Blue Origin spaceflight, the hashtag ‘He’s 90’ trended on Twitter.

At the age of 90, William Shatner, the actor who played Captain Kirk on “Star Trek,” became the oldest person to explore space.

Shatner was one of three people aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket, which is owned by Jeff Bezos. The aerospace company’s second human spaceflight launched from its West Texas launch pad just before 11 a.m. CT.

Shatner was visibly moved by the experience when he and the team returned to Earth few minutes later.

Outside the landing capsule, Bezos and his family met the passengers and their families.

“In some ways, it’s ineffable,” Shatner told Jeff Bezos.

Shatner then went on to talk about his time in space. “This is something that everyone in the world needs to do.” “Every single person on the planet has to watch it,” Shatner stated.

“It was incredible. The insignificant – but seeing the blue color (of the sky) whiz past you and suddenly you’re staring into blackness Then it vanishes. It was quite moving. Something incredible happened as a result of this event.” Shatner’s name began to trend on Twitter after his remarks, with many admiring his historical journey.

“Congratulations to William Shatner on becoming the oldest person to go into space at the age of 90, but holy crap, HE’S 90 YEARS OLD!?!” Everyone should congratulate him just for that achievement! It’s a shame the #BlueOrigin spacecraft isn’t called the Enterprise. One post stated, “Missed op.”

Another commenter congratulated Shatner for achieving yet another important goal in his life.

“Good for William Shatner; not only is he 90 going on 65, but he stuffed more life into those 90 years than most people would in several lives, and now he can add this experience that only a select handful will ever have,” read the tweet.

Shatner praised Bezos for the opportunity and for changing his life through spaceflight. He told Bezos, “What you have given me is the most deep experience I can fathom.” “I’m hoping I’ll never get over this.” The New Shepard flight by Blue Origin was supposed to take off on Tuesday, but it was postponed owing to high winds.