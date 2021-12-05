After the latest tragedy, Liverpool is filled with fear, sadness, and hope as it fights knife crime.

“Knives are lethal. Knives injure people. Knives cause harm. Knives are a family’s worst enemy.

“A police officer knocks on the door of each mother, informing them that their son has been tragically killed as a result of knife crime.

“Families are shattered, and they will never be the same.

“Knife-crime killers are subject to the same penalties. Their lives have been shattered and their families have been devastated.” David Aubrey, QC, one of Liverpool’s most senior judges, said those comments less than two months ago.

He’d just seen video of a 14-year-old youngster stabbing two other teenagers in a brawl near the Albert Dock.

After it surfaced online in the aftermath of the July incident, the CCTV had already sparked outrage across the city.

The victims narrowly avoided major harm because their attacker had mistakenly targeted the buttocks as a’safe’ location to target, just missing important nerves.

The city boy, who cannot be recognized for legal reasons, said that a buddy had given him the blade.

Judge Aubrey was skeptical of this explanation, but he sentenced him to 30 months in youth jail based on it, telling him: “You were aware, however, that you were being given it. It was stuffed into your rucksack. When it was delivered to you, you were not surprised.

“You made the conscious decision to pack it in your rucksack, and I am confident that you did so in order to be ready to use it if the need arose.

“In your words, you say it’s usual in your social group to keep knives on hand in case an incident occurs.

“And it was as a result that an incident occurred.”

The stabbing at Salthouse Quay did not result in death. Both victims were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for treatment, but they were promptly released.

Connor Dockerty, on the other hand, was not so fortunate.

He was stabbed to death in Huyton earlier this year by a 14-year-old lad who was walking about Merseyside with a knife.

It was a horrible judgment on his part to remove a blade from his kitchen. “The summary has come to an end.”