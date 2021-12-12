After the latest Everton snub, Rafa Benitez sends Lucas Digne an update.

Lucas Digne’s Everton position has been updated by Rafa Benitez after the French international was once again left out of the matchday squad.

While the Blues traveled to Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon to face Crystal Palace, the defender was not among his teammates.

This came after the left-back was left out of the team for the match against Arsenal at Goodison Park earlier this week, with it being confirmed shortly after that no injury was involved.

Digne’s absence is attributed to a conflict with his manager, but both sides have attempted to downplay the problem in recent days.

However, the Everton manager intimated that if his defender keeps up his good work at Finch Farm, he may be able to return shortly.

“He’s (Digne) training well and he will have chances if he keeps exercising in the same way,” Benitez told Sky Sports.

After a solid performance against Arsenal earlier in the week, Ben Godfrey is anticipated to start at left back again against Palace.