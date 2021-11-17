After the latest episode of Emmerdale, viewers are in agreement about Kerry Wyatt.

Kerry resurfaced as Chloe’s unknown father’s cleaner.

Charity and Mack discovered her after they were caught stealing from Chloe’s household.

Kerry, on the other hand, has cautioned Noah and Charity to keep away from Chloe because she is concerned for their safety.

Kerry even offered Noah a large sum of money to leave Chloe alone in tonight’s episode.

The adolescents, on the other hand, agreed to flee together.

However, Kerry’s attire kept Emmerdale fans captivated while the drama unfolded.

Kerry has been seen wearing an all-black outfit with a black baseball cap over the past week.

“Think Kerry is stealing suggestions off Joe from YOU,” Molly joked on Twitter.

“I don’t know what it is, but Kerry looks so different,” Andy explained.

“I adore that Kerry has only one dress since her return,” Delucca wrote.

“Why is Kerry strolling around like a boss?” Paul wondered on Twitter.

“Is Kerry auditioning for the next Mission Impossible film?” PJ wondered.

“Kerry in gangster mode with her hat on,” Steve said.