After the latest Chelsea victory, Liverpool was issued a Premier League title warning: ‘They’re the real deal.’

Following their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea have boosted their title ambitions and delivered a message to Liverpool, according to various commentators.

After five games, Liverpool and the London club have the same number of points, goals scored, and goals against.

After the game, Sky Sports experts speculated that Chelsea’s resounding victory sends a message to their championship rivals, as Thomas Tuchel’s team maintained their unblemished start to the season.

With the addition of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea’s roster this summer, Gary Neville has given his opinion on how the title fight will unfold.

With the Premier League title on the line, why Liverpool was pushed from top spot by Chelsea would change.

If you’re Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, or any other team with title aspirations, you’d fancy your chances if you ended ahead of this Chelsea team because they look so good,” he reasoned.

The club’s big expenditure in 2020 has benefited Thomas Tuchel, with Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, and Kai Havertz all forming the backbone of his first-choice side.

Despite the three costing about £130 million last summer, the German coach was able to include Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, and Timo Werner among the substitutes against Spurs, demonstrating the breadth of choices available to him.

“When it comes to predicting who will win the Premier League, Manchester City and Chelsea come to mind. Micah Richards stated, “Manchester United has Ronaldo, Liverpool has Van Dijk returning, Matip and Konate.”

“However, when you have that depth on the bench, Ziyech is one of the finest dribblers on the team and sits on the bench. They have a good depth of strength.”

Meanwhile, Graeme Souness, an ex-Liverpool captain, has been impressed with Chelsea’s attitude thus far in the new season, particularly against his former club.

Prior to the international break, the two teams played at Anfield, and the defending European champions hung on for a 0-0 draw with ten men against the Reds, after Reece James was sent off for handball just before halftime.

Souness commented after the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, “They’re the real deal.”

"They've.

