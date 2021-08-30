After the last troops leave Afghanistan, Blinken claims that “under 200” Americans still want to leave.

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that only “under 200” Americans remain in Afghanistan and wish to depart.

Despite the conclusion of the military mission, Blinken stated that the State Department will continue its “relentless efforts” to assist Americans and others in leaving Afghanistan. Approximately 6,000 Americans have been “evacuated or otherwise departed” from Afghanistan, according to the secretary of state, with only a small number remaining in the nation. Some Americans, according to Blinken, may choose to stay.

“We believe there are still a tiny number of Americans in Afghanistan that wish to leave, maybe less than 200,” Blinken stated during a press conference. “We’re attempting to figure out how many there are. We’re going over manifests and calling and texting our way through our to-do lists. And we’ll have more information as soon as we can.”

“There are long-term Afghan residents with American passports who are trying to decide whether or not they want to leave,” he added. “For many, it’s a difficult decision… If an American in Afghanistan tells us they want to stay for a week, a month, or a year and then says, ‘I’ve changed my mind,’ we will assist them in leaving.”

