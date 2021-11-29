After the last one was controversially dismantled, new ideas for the West Derby Road cycle route have been proposed.

Last year, pop-up lanes were installed along the main road as part of a new network meant at making it easier for people to get around the city on bikes, especially during the pandemic.

The inbound lane was removed in July of this year after complaints from local residents and councillors, causing outrage among cyclists and environmental activists.

According to cabinet member Dan Barrington, who promised new proposals to replace the route, which were released today.

According to the council’s current plans, a temporary inbound bicycle lane would be established on West Derby Road between Silverdale Avenue and Farnworth Street.

Existing traffic calming elements would be removed and replaced with speed cushions that are supposed to be more ‘cycle-friendly.’ Cyclists on the route would be guided down the service road from Silverdale Avenue to Oak Leigh.

From Oak Leigh, a separated on-footway cycling link is envisaged, with shared use parts at bus stations and regulated pedestrian crossings required.

At the Orphan Drive/West Derby Road intersection, a cycle crossing and an enhanced pedestrian crossing would be installed.

Bicyclists would be able to access Belmont Drive through a segregated cycle path before proceeding inbound on the carriageway.

A cycling lane would be built from Belmont Drive to Rocky Lane, near Newsham Drive, allowing cyclists to rejoin Rocky Lane.

Cyclists would subsequently be directed to the Sheil Road intersection via a brief, protected cycle lane on Rocky Lane.

Bicyclists would be forced to mount the West Derby Road footway beyond the Sheil Road junction, where a segregated bike lane is intended – this lane would continue to Farnworth Street – portions of shared use footways are suggested at bus stops.

The council says it plans to implement 20-mile-per-hour speed limits on Orphan Drive, Lister Drive, and Gardner’s Drive as part of the measures, in the hopes of making the roads more cyclist-friendly.

