After the largest increase in 30 years, the Fed predicts that inflation rates will decline.

Inflationary pressures in the United States are expected to ease in the coming year, according to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who added that the Fed will continue to pursue full employment regardless.

According to the Associated Press, Powell stated before the House Financial Services Committee that he believes inflation will drop without higher Fed rates. Inflation touched a 30-year high in July.

Republicans on the committee were concerned about inflation, which rose 4.2 percent in July compared to the previous year, according to the Fed’s preferred metric.

“Current inflation is a product of supply side bottlenecks over which we have no control,” Powell answered. But, depending on the bottleneck in issue, I believe we will see some relief in the first part of next year, and inflation should fall.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Powell talked about the “tension” between the Fed’s two aims of maximum employment and price stability earlier this week. Inflation is often low during periods of high unemployment, and vice versa. However, inflation is currently above the Fed’s 2% objective, and the jobless rate is still high at 5.2 percent.

This complicates the Fed’s task since, while keeping its benchmark short-term interest rate low—currently at zero—may assist boost hiring, it can also lead to inflation worsening.

“We are far from full employment,” the Fed chair added, “so that provides us an incentive” to keep interest rates low. Lower rates can encourage consumers and businesses to borrow and spend more, resulting in more hiring. Officials from the Federal Reserve said last week that the first rate hike would not happen until late next year.

Powell has also stated that if there are signs that inflation is on the verge of reaching unsustainable levels, the Fed will raise rates to keep it under control.

“All we have to do now is strike a balance,” Powell remarked on Thursday. “However, our expectation is that inflation will fall, and we will avoid the unpleasant trade-off of having the two aims in conflict.”

Powell committed to take diversity into account as the Fed replaces two presidents of regional banks, in response to a query from Representative Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio. This is a condensed version of the information.