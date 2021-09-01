After the lads discover a note in the tickets, Dad, who died before Creamfields, goes one last time.

Last weekend, Tiesto, the headliner of Creamfields, shot the ashes of a heartbreaking father-of-one out of a confetti cannon over a large crowd.

As up to 70,000 ravers danced away in the fields of Daresbury, the remains of 30-year-old Stuart Mitchell were blasted into the sky in a stunning finale to the festival.

The enthusiastic gamer from Norwich committed suicide in July, just days before the annual festival in Halton, where he had already bought his tickets for the Bank Holiday bash.

When they were re-advertised online, cousins Ryan and Liam Millen from Liverpool bought them, and they arrived in an envelope with an unexpected second envelope containing some of Stuart’s ashes.

His family requested that the lads scatter his ashes at Creamfields, as it was an event he enjoyed.

Ryan arranged for a banner to be made featuring a photograph of the father-of-one holding his three-year-old son Oliver with the words “This last dance is for you pal.”

Ryan managed to get the banner on the main stage after dragging it around the event all weekend before organisers recommended Tiesto fire out Stuart’s ashes from a confetti cannon during his headlining finale.

“Words cannot express our gratitude to his family for allowing us, to everyone who listened to his story and took pictures with the banner, and most importantly to the Creamfields production team for going above and beyond to accommodate us and go out of their way to allow us to honor his memory in such a fitting way,” said Ryan, who hails from Halewood.

“Stuart Mitchell, we are honored to have been given the opportunity to assist you in completing your journey with us.

“You will be a part of one of your favorite places for the rest of your life.

“You’ll always have a piece of yourself with Creamfields.”

The Millens later learned that Tiesto’s Adagio For Strings was performed at his burial, and they have become close friends with the Mitchell family since learning of their achievements.

“I’m bowled over by what happened,” Ryan, 34, added.

“My heart literally skipped a beat when Stuart’s ashes were fired out, and I was lost for words.”

