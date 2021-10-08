After the kids were not picked up from school, the mother was discovered dead at home.

A mother of two was discovered dead in her home after her children’s school raised the alarm after she failed to pick them up.

Hannah Jean Elizabeth Martin, 25, was discovered dead on January 21, 2019 at her residence.

After a friend voiced worry for Hannah’s safety, Daniel Walton, the father of one of Hannah’s children, busted a window to gain access to the residence in Bilsborrow, near Preston, according to LancsLive.

Hannah took her own life after a two-day inquest into her death, which completed today (October 7) with Assistant Coroner Phil Holden declaring Hannah took her own life.

Hannah, who was born in Preston, first encountered mental health problems when she was 13 years old, according to the inquest, which was conducted at Accrington Town Hall.

She died of an overdose at the age of 15, and she got intermittent help from mental health services offered by Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust throughout her tragically brief life.

Hannah, a mother of two children aged five and seven at the time, qualified as a prison officer in 2018, and her mother, Louise Whelan, told at the inquest of her satisfaction in her daughter for completing the 12-week course.

Hannah began seeing another prison officer, who finally left his wife to be with Hannah and moved into her Bilsborrow home.

Their relationship, which Hannah’s best friend Rachel Burrow characterized as “toxic” in the inquest, began to break down towards the end of 2018.

Miss Burrow said the two ladies, who met in high school, saw each other “most days,” but their contact decreased in 2018 because her boyfriend, who she characterized as “very manipulative,” “had an issue with our friendship.”

She stated, ” “It was a poisonous relationship, and I believe it was difficult for her to let go because she worked with him and had put so much in the connection. She didn’t seem like herself.

“We always used to go on tiny trips together, like dashing to Sainsbury’s,” she says, “but I recall asking her if she wanted to come with me around that time.”

