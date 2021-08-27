After the Kabul attack, Gavin Newsom’s anti-recall rally with Kamala Harris was canceled.

The Democratic governor’s team confirmed to This website that Vice President Kamala Harris will no longer appear at California Governor Gavin Newsom’s anti-recall event on Friday.

The news of her change of plans came just hours after an attack near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. The incident, which the Islamic State’s Khorasan branch claimed responsibility for later Thursday, came amid continued efforts to evacuate Afghans and Americans remained in the country following the Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan government earlier this month.

According to US Department of Defense sources, 12 US military personnel were killed and 15 others were injured in the incident. According to the Associated Press, at least 60 Afghans were killed in the attack.

Following her journey to Southeast Asia, Harris was slated to make a stop in California’s Bay Area on her way back to Washington, D.C. Instead, following a scheduled stop in Hawaii at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, a representative for Harris’ office stated Thursday afternoon on Twitter that the vice president will return to the nation’s capital.

The Vice President will return to Washington, D.C. after a visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam this afternoon.

The Friday event has been canceled, according to Nathan Click, the communications director advising Newsom ahead of next month’s California gubernatorial recall election.

Click stated, “The Vice President will not be joining Governor Newsom in California tomorrow.” “The rally for tomorrow has been canceled.”

The event in the Bay Area was first publicized last week. Newsom stated at the time that he was “thrilled” to be joined by Harris, who previously served as a senator for California and as the state’s attorney general before becoming Vice President Joe Biden’s running partner in the 2020 presidential race.

Newsom is trying to save his job as governor, as he confronts a recall campaign that began in 2020 and qualified for the ballot this year. Early this month, state election authorities began mailing mail-in ballots to all registered California voters in advance of the election, which is set for September 14.

On the recall ballot, 46 candidates are listed as prospective replacements. If more than half of voters support removing Newsom from office, he will be removed. This is a condensed version of the information.