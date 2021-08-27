After the Kabul attack, China’s state media mocks Biden’s “incompetence.”

In the aftermath of the strikes on Kabul’s international airport in Afghanistan, Chinese state media ridiculed President Joe Biden’s administration for its “incompetence.”

The bombings on Thursday were claimed by the Islamic State militant group ISIS-K, which is opposed to both the US and the Taliban. More least 90 individuals were killed in the blasts, including 13 American service members.

The blasts, which were apparently carried out by suicide bombers, occurred as the US evacuated tens of thousands of Americans and Afghan refugees in the aftermath of the Taliban’s quick takeover of the country earlier this month.

The Global Times, a daily tabloid published by the People’s Daily of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, published an opinion piece on Friday headed “Biden wants to preserve face, but Kabul airport bombings illustrate his incompetence.” “The terror acts by ISIS will only make the Biden administration’s withdrawal more unpleasant and infamous,” the report claimed, adding that “the Biden team’s continuous incompetence is evident to all.”

“Will Biden then return to Afghanistan? He won’t do anything since it will embarrass him even more. “Leaving is difficult, and leaving gracefully is even more difficult,” The Global Times editorial team stated.

“The primary reason is the current US government’s incompetence, as well as the US national strength’s inability to deal with difficult crises. It is difficult for the United States to expect all desired outcomes unreasonably nowadays,” the report said.

In a speech on Thursday, Biden promised that the US would avenge the strike on ISIS-K.

“We are not going to forgive. We are not going to forget. We’ll track you down and hold you accountable. “I will protect our interests and people with every weapon at my disposal,” he declared.

The Taliban also condemned the violence, which resulted in the deaths of scores of Afghans.

Following the incident, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen remarked on Twitter, “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of people at Kabul airport, which occurred in an area where US forces are responsible for security.”

As the drama of the US exit has unfolded over the last few weeks, Biden and outgoing President Donald Trump have come under fire. In February of 2020, Trump’s government negotiated the first peace deal with the Taliban, pledging to withdraw all troops. This is a condensed version of the information.