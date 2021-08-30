After the Kabul Airport rocket attack, Jen Psaki said US efforts have been “uninterrupted.”

Despite a rocket assault, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that evacuation efforts at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, are ongoing.

As the US evacuation operation nears its end, several rockets were fired against the airport on Monday. The United States’ troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is set to end on August 31.

The rockets were reportedly fired from a car toward the airport, according to witnesses. There were six missiles fired in total, five of which were directed towards the airport and were intercepted by the US missile defense system, with no casualties.

“National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain briefed the President on the rocket incident at Hamid Karzai International Airport,” Psaki said in a statement.

“The President has been told that operations at HKIA are continuing without interruption, and has reaffirmed his directive that commanders prioritize doing whatever is required to protect our personnel on the ground,” according to the statement.

Following President Joe Biden’s warning that a fresh terror strike in Kabul was probable within 24 to 36 hours, the rocket attack occurred. The attack on the airport comes after a suicide bomber at the airport’s Abbey Gate killed 13 US personnel and more than 170 Afghans on Thursday.

In reaction to the incident, a US drone strike killed two important members of ISIS-K, the Islamic State group’s (ISIS) Central Asia affiliate, which claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Another US drone strike in Kabul on Sunday damaged a vehicle carrying explosives, preventing an imminent attack, according to US Central Command (CentCom). Afghans, on the other hand, claim that the hit killed up to nine civilians, including children, and the US military is looking into the claim.

“We are aware of allegations of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today,” said Centcom spokesperson Bill Urban.

“We are still reviewing the results of this strike,” he said, adding, “Any potential loss of innocent life would be profoundly saddening to us.”

BREAKING: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s Statement on the Hamid Karzai Airport Rocket Attack pic.twitter.com/Z3vuxPcBFQ

30 August 2021 — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF)

On Saturday, Vice President Joe Biden stated that the situation in Afghanistan “continues to deteriorate.” This is a condensed version of the information.