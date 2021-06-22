After the June weekend downpour, a heatwave is on the way in the United Kingdom.

Days of continuous blue sky and soaring temperatures are on the way, according to forecasts, as the UK prepares for a mini-heatwave.

However, weather experts predict that we will be hit with summer showers before the period of uninterrupted sunshine ends.

Merseyside has been blessed with plenty of sunshine recently, although temperatures have been cooler this week, with lows of 12°C.

These cooler temperatures are expected to last into the weekend, with rain expected on Saturday.

“Saturday will likely start gloomy in the south, with outbreaks of light, patchy rain tending to lighten up through the day, but with a danger of heavy showers in the afternoon,” according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are forecast to rise by 11°C in just seven days towards the end of June, with temperatures rising even higher in early July to 27°C, according to the Mirror, following what might be a wet weekend.

“Winds will most likely continue light to moderate throughout, with temperatures at or slightly above average for the time of year,” the Met Office stated.

“It’s probable that periods of largely stable conditions will persist [from July 6], interspersed with brief intervals of disturbed weather.

“The majority of the rain from fronts moving into the country will fall across northern portions of the United Kingdom.”

“Temperatures will likely be around average for this time of year, with warm weather expected in many areas.”