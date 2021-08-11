After the judge learned that she is a single mom, the mother who was discovered dealing from Mercedes was spared from jail.

A mother of four admitted to dealing cocaine to pay off a cannabis drug debt.

Stacey Farrell claimed she began self-medicating with cannabis after having a slipped disc during childbirth.

The 33-year-old was discovered peddling cocaine from a Mercedes to pay off a debt she had piled up after becoming addicted to the substance.

She appeared in Liverpool Crown Judge today, where she was granted bail because she is a single mother to her four children, according to the court.

Officers witnessed the cocaine transaction on November 21, 2017, at 9.30 p.m., according to prosecutor Chris Hopkins.

The Mercedes was halted in the Whiston area by police, who wanted to speak with Farrell.

They discovered seven cocaine wraps and a large amount of cannabis, as well as a phone and £179.84 in cash.

Officers uncovered additional amounts of drugs after searching her home address, including 9.6 grams of cocaine worth up to £600 and 52.8 grams of cannabis.

Officers discovered messages relating to drug trade on the mobile phone, according to Mr Hopkins.

Farrell, who has no prior convictions, agreed to the prosecution’s case because she was repaying a £500 drug debt and the drug user contacts were “provided to you by a third party.”

She claimed she was put under duress and “threatening,” but she later abandoned that claim during today’s session.

Farrell, of Kirkby’s James Holt Avenue, admitted to possessing cocaine with the intent to supply and possessing cannabis.

“This lady has had a horrible life,” defense attorney Jim Smith said.

He claimed that her mother struggled with addiction and that she is “fully aware of the damage that addiction can cause.”

He said she exhibited “remorse” in her guilty pleas and that she has been seeing a therapist and participating in the Change Grow Live program, where she is completing a six-week course.

Mr Smith claimed that Farrell used cannabis to cope with her agony, and that two of her four children had “severe problems.”

She was “forced to move” from Whiston, he added, since she “blended with some folks who introduced her.”

