After the jobs report, Biden says the infrastructure bill and spending package will help the economy’regain momentum.’

Biden says the infrastructure bill and spending package will help the economy restore pace after the jobs data.

President Joe Biden emphasized two key areas of his legislative agenda after the latest jobs numbers from September suggested another slow month in the country’s economic recovery.

In a speech on Friday, Biden said, “It’s vital that we recover the momentum.”

“That is why I proposed two critical pieces of legislation that are currently being examined in Washington,” said the president. “One discussed the importance of investing in America’s physical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and ports. The second section focuses on the investments that must be made in Americans in order for the country to become more competitive.” Biden’s remarks come after the Labor Department said on Friday that nonfarm payrolls climbed by only 194,000 in September, substantially less than the 500,000 expected by Dow Jones.

The unemployment rate declined from 5.2 percent in August to 4.8 percent in February 2020, the lowest level since February 2020, however this was primarily due to Americans leaving the workforce.

September was projected to be a solid month for the labor market, with increased vaccination rates, a fall in COVID-19 cases, and children and parents returning to school and subsequently the workplace, but the United States is still approximately 5 million jobs short of where it was before the pandemic began.

Like Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the new research shows that Democrats in Congress need to pass Biden’s Build Back Better Act as soon as possible, noting that doing so would be another step “to protect families’ financial security today and for decades to come.”

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, on the other hand, claimed that Biden’s planned $3.5 trillion bill would go to “reckless expenditure” that would damage the country’s recovery, citing September’s data.

“Joe Biden’s “Build Back Broke” strategy continues to damage American workers, drive up the cost of essentials, and kill small businesses. The latest jobs data, which revealed that the economy created 300,000 fewer jobs than expected, shows that trillions more in wasteful spending and more taxes will only squander the recovery and leave working families behind. ” McDaniel added in a statement made on Friday. “Biden’s disastrous Build Back Broke agenda is expensive for the average American.” This is a developing story, and as more information becomes available, it will be updated.