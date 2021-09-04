After the international break, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool were given an unexpected extra defensive option.

Over the course of the summer, Euro 2020 revealed a number of tactical trends, the most noticeable of which was the employment of wing-backs on the opposite flank to their favored foot.

Despite his typical role as a right-sided defender for Atalanta, Joakim Maehle, who represented Denmark, was one of the tournament’s standout performers, scoring two goals and assisting one.

Despite his preference for his right foot, England’s Kieran Trippier played as a left wing-back at times, and Belgium’s Thorgan Hazard scored two goals throughout the tournament.

Rather than maintaining breadth and hugging the touchline, such players would dart inwards or underlap, causing unusual complications.

It was a tendency that seemed to influence Scotland’s current head coach, Steve Clarke, who used Andy Robertson as a right wing-back against Denmark on Wednesday night.

Throughout his time with Liverpool and Scotland, Robertson has excelled on the left flank, with Jurgen Klopp and others relying on his attacking abilities in the final third.

Clarke, on the other hand, has Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney in his team, who also prefers the left side of the pitch, which explains his readiness to try Robertson on the right flank.

Many Liverpool fans are concerned about the lack of cover behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, so the tactical move could be a solution for Klopp at Anfield in the future.

If the Scouse full-back is injured, the Reds will be without a suitable successor with a similar skill set, with Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, and James Milner offering different traits.

Based on his recent performance for Scotland, Robertson could conceivably become an emergency solution, with Kostas Tsimikas temporarily replacing him on the left, as he did for Liverpool’s first two Premier League matches of the season against Norwich City and Burnley.

It wouldn’t be a permanent change, but one Klopp might experiment with in certain instances where Alexander-Arnold isn’t a threat.

