After the incident, the thug urged the woman to lie on the blanket ‘like a dog.’

A gangster assaulted a woman with a hammer, causing skull fractures and a brain bleed.

After striking his victim with the weapon on February 20, Mark Miller, 54, of Fenwick Lane, Halton Lodge, Runcorn, was convicted at trial in September of Section 20 unlawful wounding.

A more serious accusation of Section 18 wounding with intent was dismissed by the jury.

Miller’s victim arrived at the hospital with at least five skull fractures, a bleed on the brain, bruising, swelling, numbness down one side of her face, and a stab wound in her side a week later.

The defendant admitting hitting her with the hammer two or three times, but claimed he wasn’t to blame for the other injuries.

In summarizing the case on Friday at Chester Crown Court, Judge Michael Leeming stated that the court would not “go behind the verdicts of the jury” and that when faced with multiple ways to interpret a verdict, it was required to sentence according to the version “most favourable” to the defendant, in this case, that Miller had acted in “excessive self-defence.”

Miller claimed to have grabbed the closest object, a hammer, and struck the woman as she approached through a break in the fence between their two gardens, armed with a knife, he said.

Judge Leeming compared this to the prosecution’s claim that Miller had “subjugated her to repeated violence” involving “more than two or three blows, and the knife wound.”

In sentencing Miller, prosecutor Brett Williamson agreed that “the court must be true to the jury’s verdict.”

The case was described as “quite odd” by Judge Leeming, who cited Miller’s assertion that he behaved the way he did because the woman was a “contract killer for a Liverpool drugs gang” and involved in debt collection, which she “repeatedly” rejected.

Later, defence attorney Michael Scholes tried to clarify the accusation, claiming Miller had accused his victim of “boasting about it, but he didn’t think that, but he did feel with some degree of some assistance she had undertaken a degree of violence in the enforcement of debts.”

