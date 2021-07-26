After the incident, the driver was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

After a crash in Wirral today that provoked a significant reaction from emergency services, a driver was evacuated to hospital.

Crews were dispatched to Willowbrow Road, Birkenhead, at 2.45pm this afternoon to reports of a collision between a BMW and a Nissan Note, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS).

One of the drivers was airlifted to the hospital, while the other remained at the scene. Three persons were hurt in the incident, with Merseyside Police describing the injuries as “severe.”

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service dispatched two fire engines and a search and rescue crew to the scene.

Both cars were on all four wheels when they arrived, with one person trapped inside each.

Before the personnel came, one person managed to slip out of one of the automobiles.

Roof removals were carried out using cutting equipment by crews in order to remove two casualties from the vehicles.

Merseyside Police are also on the scene, and Birkenhead Road has been closed in both directions.

At 4.50 p.m., police closed the road in both directions, and traffic is ‘coping well,’ according to AA sensors.

Willowbrow Road, Willow Lane, Birkenhead Road, Willaston Road, and Benty Heath Road are still closed.

The situation is still underway, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

Anyone who observed the incident is asked to call Merseyside Police on 101, referencing incident number 21000520985.