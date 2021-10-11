After the incident, the car rolls onto its side and the road is closed.

Following a collision, a car was tipped onto its side and a major road was closed.

A accident was reported on the Formby Bypass this evening (Monday, October 11), and emergency services were dispatched.

The collision occurred between the Lady Green Garden Centre and Ince Woods, and was attended by Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire & Rescue.

Pictures show one car flipped onto its side on the grass bank, with a large police and fire presence on the Liverpool waterfront.

While emergency personnel dealt with the incident, police closed the bypass in both directions.

The North West Ambulance Service was also on the scene, however it’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.