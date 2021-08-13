After the incident in Plymouth, six individuals were reported deceased, including a child.

Six people were killed in a shooting in Plymouth on Thursday night, including a kid under the age of ten.

According to the police, two ladies and two males died at the site in the city’s Keyham neighborhood, along with another man who is thought to be the gunman.

Another woman was treated for gunshot wounds at the site and later died in the hospital.

Multiple persons are killed in a ‘major incident’ in Plymouth.

The police department stated that the incident’s next of kin have been notified and that no one else is being sought in connection with the incident.

It was confirmed that the incident had nothing to do with terrorism.

More victims were being treated for their injuries in hospitals, according to local MP Luke Pollard, who tweeted, “I’m profoundly horrified that one of the people killed in the keyham shooting was a child under ten years old.”

On Thursday, soon after 6 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Biddick Drive in the Keyham neighborhood of the city.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, with one witness claiming to have seen a man “randomly” begin firing at individuals.

The force noted that investigations are ongoing and that traffic in Keyham will be disrupted throughout the night.

It advised anybody who had video of the incident’s “early aftermath” not to share it on social media and to “honor those families who have lost loved ones this evening.”

On Thursday night, police personnel and marked patrol cars were stationed at cordons on highways near the scene of the incident.

Using cameras, officers in white coats may be observed at crime scenes.