After the incident, a passenger ‘cut out of the automobile.’

After being injured in a two-car accident, a woman in her 60s was rushed to the hospital.

Just after midday yesterday, emergency personnel were dispatched to New Chester Road in Bromborough (October 11).

A Ford Fiesta and a Skoda Octavia collided on the intersection of New Chester Road and Pool Lane, according to police.

Witnesses reported seeing firefighters “tear the roof off” a vehicle so that paramedics could attend to individuals inside, according to a Facebook crimewatch group.

The driver of the Skoda, a lady in her 60s, was transported to hospital with an arm injury, according to Merseyside Police.

“We were alerted to complaints of a two-car collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Skoda Octavia on New Chester Road/Pool Lane just after midday yesterday,” a police spokesperson said.

“The Skoda’s driver, a 60-year-old lady, was taken to the hospital with an arm injury.”

