After the incident, a passenger ‘cut out of the automobile.’
After being injured in a two-car accident, a woman in her 60s was rushed to the hospital.
Just after midday yesterday, emergency personnel were dispatched to New Chester Road in Bromborough (October 11).
A Ford Fiesta and a Skoda Octavia collided on the intersection of New Chester Road and Pool Lane, according to police.
Kirkby’s kitchen has been converted into a £200k drug den.
Witnesses reported seeing firefighters “tear the roof off” a vehicle so that paramedics could attend to individuals inside, according to a Facebook crimewatch group.
The driver of the Skoda, a lady in her 60s, was transported to hospital with an arm injury, according to Merseyside Police.
“We were alerted to complaints of a two-car collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Skoda Octavia on New Chester Road/Pool Lane just after midday yesterday,” a police spokesperson said.
“The Skoda’s driver, a 60-year-old lady, was taken to the hospital with an arm injury.”
On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.
Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.
Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________
The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.
We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.