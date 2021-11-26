After the Ilunga Makabu bout, Canelo Alvarez’s weight decision opened the door for a rematch with Callum Smith.

Callum Smith has expressed interest in a rematch with Canelo Alvarez in the past, and the door may have been opened in the future.

Canelo secured the WBA and WBC super-middleweight championships after defeating the Liverpool boxer in December of last year.

Following his victory against Caleb Plant, Canelo became a unified champion and is now moving up to cruiserweight, where he will face Ilunga Makabu for the WBC championship.

While Canelo, who is already a four-weight world champion, is attempting to establish himself in a fifth weight class, a future fight with Smith could be possible.

Smith has previously shown interest in such a fight and has kept the door open for one, though he doubts it will take place.

Smith stated earlier this year, “I’d enjoy a rematch.” No excuses, he thrashed me and beat me well, but I feel we’ll see a better version of myself at 175.

“My only regret about the battle is that we never got to see the best version of me in action with him.” I didn’t perform that night, and that was the end of it. That is entirely my fault.

“If I were a world champion, I’d leap at the chance to fight at 175. On that one, I’m not holding my breath.

“I believe he will advance at some time, and I believe he will go wherever he desires.” At 175, I believe we’ll see a better version of myself. At 175, I believe we’ll see a better version of him, and you’ll see a better version of me.” Canelo’s weight class shift has paved the way for a possible rematch between the two fighters in the future.