After the Ida floods in the Northeast, New York City has declared a state of emergency.

The death toll in New York City grew to 12 on Thursday as a result of Hurricane Ida’s heavy flooding, which the mayor described as a “historic meteorological catastrophe.” This brings the overall number of individuals dead in the North East to 25 since the remains of Hurricane Ida halted life in the Big Apple.

When New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency for the city on Wednesday, he stated on Twitter, “We’re enduring a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, devastating flooding, and deadly conditions on our highways.” The mayor encouraged New Yorkers to stay inside and avoid traveling across the city by any means possible.

Hurricane Ida, which wreaked havoc on New Orleans with flooding and power outages on Sunday, burned a path northward before making landfall in the Northeast late Wednesday. Flooding in New York was so bad that it caused the city’s first-ever flash flood warning and killed 12 people.

A 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman, and a 2-year-old boy were among those killed, according to the New York City Police Department. Police also discovered a 63-year-old man in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, CNN reported on Thursday.

In the Northeast, Ida’s intensity hasn’t been limited to New York. Significant flooding hit New Jersey and Pennsylvania, killing 17 people across the three states. Officials fear that when the waters recede and rescuers gain access to inundated areas, the death toll will grow.

In his first remarks on the storm from the White House, President Joe Biden hailed New York’s first responders. On Friday, he will travel to Louisiana to assess the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, who proclaimed a state of emergency early Thursday morning, went to Jamaica, Queens, to see the storm’s impact. The governor, speaking alongside Mayor De Blasio and other authorities at a press conference, stated that more could have been done, in her opinion, to mitigate the damage caused by Ida. She cited the city’s sewage infrastructure in particular as being unprepared for such a severe downpour.

“They can’t withstand the impact of flash floods… Hochul described the scene as “Niagara Falls on steroids.” “This is not acceptable to any of us.”

De Blasio agreed, blaming meteorologists for failing to foresee the 5 to 6 inches of rain that pelted his city.