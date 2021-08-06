After the house was “overrun by rats,” the mother and her children slept under a gazebo.

After refusing to live in her “rat infested” house, a “stressed” mother was forced to sleep under a gazebo and is now “sofa surfing.”

Saffron Sweeney claims that the house she leases in Rice Lane from a private landlord is unsafe to live in.

The 26-year-old from Norris Green has lived in the house since 2020, but says her living conditions have deteriorated in recent months.

Mum-of-four When a rat raced into her four-year-old daughter, Saffron decided to pack up and leave the house.

“I won’t go into the house, it’s hazardous, there’s truly that much rat infested one ran into my four-year-old kid, it ran into her,” she told The Washington Newsday. I’m exhausted from it all.”

“I bought the property in 2020, and it has gone downhill since then,” Saffron continued.

“In the main bedroom, where two of my children sleep, there is wet and mold.

“The entire wall is white and fluffy, including the chimney breast. It’s revolting.

“When it rains, there is a leak in the landing that comes through the spotlights, so it comes through the light fittings themselves, which is clearly not acceptable when mixing water and lighting.

“The wet has extended to the middle bedroom, and the rats have gotten out of control.”

Saffron believes the rodents are entering the house through a ‘hole’ in the foundations.

“There’s a hole, it seems like someone smashed it with a sledgehammer, and it’s basically a front door for the rats to get in,” she explained.

“I tried closing that area off with a door, but they nibbled right through it, and the house is now a rat run.

“We can’t keep food out because we’re afraid rats will devour it,” says the narrator.

The mother, who lives with her three children, Lexi, four, Leo, three, and Jacob, one, is now’sofa surfing.’

“My mother lives in a two-bedroom house, so she didn’t have enough room for all of us,” she explained.

“When it was dead, I built a gazebo in the garden.”

