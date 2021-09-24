After the hosts’ positive COVID tests, Kamala Harris’ appearance on ‘The View’ abruptly changed.

After two hosts tested positive for COVID-19, Vice President Kamala Harris’ participation on The View on Friday was unexpectedly canceled. Harris made her first appearance on a chat show since becoming Vice President.

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, co-hosts of The View, both tested positive for the coronavirus despite being completely vaccinated.

After being postponed till the end of the broadcast, the vice president made her appearance remotely.

Harris spoke about COVID-19 booster doses, vaccine reluctance, and misinformation throughout her segment. She also spoke about how Haitian migrants are treated at the southern border, the US exit from Afghanistan, and the Texas abortion ban.

Harris responded to video and photographs that leaked online earlier this week showing Border Patrol officials on horseback chasing Haitian migrants along the Rio Grande to prevent them from returning to an encampment beneath the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas.

The agents used lengthy reins to hunt down the migrants, causing fury across the country. Harris joined calls for an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

On September 21, Harris told reporters, “What I saw described about those men on horseback treating human beings the way they were was horrific.” “And I wholeheartedly support what is currently taking place, which is a comprehensive examination into exactly what is going on.”

“However, humans should never be treated in this manner. And it bothers me a great deal,” she remarked.