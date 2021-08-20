After the hospital in Oregon ran out of ICU beds, a COVID patient died.

Due to the emergence of the extremely contagious Delta variant, a COVID-19 patient in Oregon died while waiting for an ICU bed in overcrowded hospitals across the United States.

The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team confirmed in a statement to Oregon Live on Thursday that a coronavirus patient died while waiting for a bed at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg.

The statement stated, “A COVID positive patient was in our Emergency Department, within our four walls, waiting for an open Intensive Care Unit bed to receive life-saving care.”

“It had been several hours because the beds had been occupied with other COVID positive individuals. There were no beds available for this patient even after ICU care was expanded to other levels. There wasn’t enough. This patient died while waiting for an Intensive Care Unit bed in the Emergency Department.”

“This pandemic has impacted everyone’s life, some more than others, and others in ways you will never know,” the rehabilitation team added.

“Every day, every hour, and every minute, the men and women on the front lines at our local hospitals and medical care institutions deal with the latter. This is extremely real to our Mercy family, including our physicians, clinicians, housekeepers, and everyone else.”

On the same day that Governor Kate Brown reintroduced an indoor face mask rule for everyone in the state, regardless of vaccination status, Oregon set a new seven-day average for COVID cases, with 1,652 positive tests.

Brown stated that she renewed the mandate “in reaction to a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations, as well as the development of the Delta variant,” and added that “masks are also our best hope at keeping our schools and businesses open.”

According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, COVID-19 instances have continued to grow in the week since, with a seven-day average of 2,025 cases after reporting 2,971 new cases on Thursday.

In Oregon, there are only 41 ICU beds and 310 non-ICU beds available for patients, despite the fact that there are currently 870 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 128 on ventilators.

