After the ‘horror’ of a house fire, Laura’s Little Bakery is ‘busier than ever.’

After losing everything in a tragic house fire, a well-known baker has recovered.

Laura Worthington is the owner of Laura’s Little Bakery, a popular bakery that specializes in handcrafted cakes, cupcakes, and other baked goods.

With 23.4k Instagram followers, the thriving firm, which was founded in 2010, has amassed an army of devotees.

In May, tragedy struck when a fire broke out in Laura’s Wavertree home’s kitchen. Laura and her family were forced to flee the fire because it had destroyed both their home and their company.

The fire alarms did not go off, and the fire department told Laura and her family that they were fortunate to be alive.

Laura, 43, has more than recovered and is “busier than ever” five months later.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, she stated: “To be honest, I had a lot of fears after the fire, many, on every level, but happily, thanks to a handful of close friends and fundraisers organized by friends, we were able to get back on our feet.

“I was supposed to take a few weeks off following the fire, but I had to cancel a week’s worth of orders due to the fire. I went back to work after those two weeks and haven’t stopped since, which is astounding considering I lost all of the stock and equipment I’d accumulated over the previous 11 years.

“It was insane because I’d go to one cake and say to myself, “Oh god, I don’t have that.” I had other bakers who would come to my rescue and lend me what I needed, but we’re actually busier than ever. We haven’t got a break – we’ve had to get right back to work.” Laura is grateful that she was able to get back to work so quickly following the fire.

She went on to say: “I believe that if I hadn’t had job, I would have suffered greatly mentally since the last six months would have been hell on earth for me.

“When you go through something like that, you lose all sense of reality,” says the author.

