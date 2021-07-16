After the horrific collapse of the store ceiling, a baby boy in a trolley seat was injured.

Panels from the ceiling of a busy Asda store toppled on top of an infant, injuring him.

The business in Ashton-under-Lyne was evacuated yesterday (Thursday) after the ceiling near the self-checkout tills partially fell.

Some of the rubble from the fall landed on a baby in a trolley seat, according to an eyewitness.

As the baby’s mother shouted in shock at what had transpired, she characterized the scene as “heartbreaking.”

Today (Friday), Asda provided an update on the event, saying that a family was rushed to the hospital from the location.

They were seized “as a precaution,” according to a grocery representative, and they are now “all alright.”

A mother and two children were also rushed to the hospital, according to the fire department. They have since been released, according to reports.

Although the cause of the fall has not been determined, Asda said it was cooperating with authorities while investigations were underway.

This morning, the supermarket reopened as usual.

An eyewitness, a 34-year-old lady, described the incidents yesterday as follows: “The aluminum panels landed on the infant in the seat on the trolley.” The baby was about four weeks old at the time.

“The infant has been sent to the hospital. Asda employees applied a cold compress on his head and prepared a bottle. I suggested not feeding him or leaving the compress on for more than two to five minutes at a time.

“I was with my daughter at the time. The screams of that woman were heartbreaking.”

“I was going around and I went down one of the aisles and heard this enormous bang,” Paul Bowers, who was also in the shop at the moment the ceiling collapsed, said.

“They were calling everyone to the checkout line, so I ran over to see if anyone was harmed.

“A woman with a pram was just below it, but she managed to run away at the last second,” someone said.

“When I initially heard it, I assumed it was a bomb going off. The next thing I knew, there was a cloud of dust all over the place. They told everyone to leave the building and cease shopping.”

