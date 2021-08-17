After the harassment scandal, Chris Cuomo claims he urged Andrew Cuomo to resign.

On Monday night, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo addressed the sexual harassment claims leveled against his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and disclosed that he encouraged him to quit.

Andrew Cuomo, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James, broke many federal and state laws and created a hostile work environment by reportedly sexually harassing 11 current and former workers, according to an investigation.

Despite denying the charges, the governor announced his resignation a few days after the report was released, claiming that his continued employment and the allegations were serving as “distractions” when the “government needs to deliver.”

Following James’ story on August 7, Chris Cuomo did not raise the claims against his brother during his CNN show Cuomo Prime Time, before departing on vacation for a week.

Following his return to CNN on Monday night, however, the presenter addressed his brother’s resignation on television for the first time, noting at the conclusion of his show that “I never covered my brother’s difficulties because I obviously have conflict, and there are rules at CNN about that.”

“I predicted last year that his appearances on my program would be short-lived, and they were,” Chris Cuomo stated, referring to his brother’s criticized appearances on his show in 2020 to debate New York’s handling of the COVID outbreak.

“The previous one was over a year ago, long before there was any type of controversy. I also said at the time that there would come a day when he would have to answer for his actions, which I couldn’t do. I stated unequivocally that I cannot be neutral when it comes to my family, so I never reported on the issue and instead sought to be there for my brother when it occurred.”

In the wake of the claims, the CNN anchor stated that he recommended his brother Andrew Cuomo to quit, saying, “I did urge my brother to resign when the time came,” adding, “It was something I never envisioned having to do.”

According to the Washington Post, Chris Cuomo joined a conference call with his brother and advisers earlier this year to push him not to resign. This is a condensed version of the information.