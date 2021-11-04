After the governor’s race was far closer than predicted, a New Jersey pollster claims he ‘blew it.’

The director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute apologized to the New Jersey gubernatorial campaigns and voters after his organization’s polling predicted that incumbent Governor Phil Murphy would win reelection with a large lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, when the results were drastically different.

Murphy led Ciattarelli by 11 points in the group’s most recent survey, which was issued on October 27. Murphy, on the other hand, barely won the election on election day. Murphy was estimated to have won the contest with a one-point margin of victory by CBS News on Thursday morning.

In an op-ed for NJ.com, Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said that his organization’s final poll “did not present an accurate picture of the state of the governor’s race.”

“Feel free to vent whether you’re a Republican who thinks the polls lost Ciattarelli an upset win or a Democrat who thinks we lulled your base into complacency.” He wrote, “I hear you.”

He wrote, “I owe an apology to Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign—and, for that matter, Phil Murphy’s campaign—because misleading public polls can have an influence on fundraising and voter mobilization efforts.”

“But most importantly, I owe an apology to New Jersey voters for information that was at best erroneous,” he added.

When pollsters conduct election surveys, they have no idea who will vote on election day, so they must “build models of what we imagine the electorate could look like,” according to Murray.

“Those models aren’t perfect,” he added, but they “have tended to succeed” because the flaws “balance out into a realistic estimate of what the total electorate eventually looks like.”

He went on to say that his institute’s track record “has been typically accurate within the margin of error inherent in election polling,” notably in New Jersey.

Several companies, notably Gallup Poll and the Pew Research Center, have opted out of electoral polling in favor of public opinion polling, according to Murray. He also mentioned that Quinnipiac University, which usually polls the governors’ contests in New Jersey and Virginia, did not do so this year.

