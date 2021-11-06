After the government’s rejection, Huyton remains a “story of two communities.”

Torgut Olgun is set to open his third restaurant in Huyton Village in the near future.

He gestures to the place in the centre of the room where an elegant bar will be installed, which is still mostly a building site.

A cluster of eateries may be found just outside the window, with a barbershop strewn in between.

The government has turned down a £20 million request to rebuild Huyton village centre.

Among them are Mr Olgun’s first two eateries.

Eton Place, his first restaurant, opened three years ago and was the very first to open in the Village.

Huyton hamlet had previously revolved on a market before drifting toward a highstreet expansion with independent and established stores.

The Village’s top end, closest to the station, is already a different place than it was three years ago.

Mr Olgun’s Turkish and Spanish restaurants are joined by a bar, a coffee shop, and a noodle bar.

A new food hall called The Common has recently opened further down Derby Road near the center square.

There is still a good footfall among the main row of retail businesses on a mid-weekday afternoon, but it is the top end of Derby Road that has the strongest sense of place and purpose, indicating a changing town centre that is more aware of its evening offer.

Mr Olgun told The Washington Newsday about recent changes in the town: “We’re seeing a lot of fresh faces, especially at night.”

“When I initially opened, there was nobody here after five o’clock.” People are now leaving at 9 a.m. and returning at 10 p.m. to patronize the restaurants and bars. It’s bringing in additional individuals.

“I see a bright future here in Huyton, and I can imagine how it will be in ten years.”

“I believe it will improve over time, and it will affect the way people live and view the neighborhood.”

Even though Huyon was disregarded by the government in the recent leveling up fund announcement, there is certainly a sense of confidence.

As a result, Knowsley Council will have to search for another £20 million to help speed its 10-year rebuilding plan. “The summary has come to an end.”