After the Georgia Secretary of State appoints a new leader to the Election Board, the Secretary of State threatens to remove him.

According to the Associated Press, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger threatened to remove Fulton County’s entire elections board after a new leader was selected against his disapproval.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday to appoint Cathy Woolard, a former president of the Atlanta City Council, to lead the county’s Board of Registration and Elections.

Woolard’s nomination was dubbed a “blatantly political appointment” by Raffensperger because she had signed on as a lobbyist for the Fair Fight Action group, which was founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, who barely lost a battle for governor to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018. In a news statement, he stated that he will use a clause in a new Georgia election legislation to eliminate the elections board.

“Fulton County needs to think again before appointing someone who is bought and paid for by Stacey Abrams to run elections in Fulton County,” Raffensperger said in the release, adding that it would “do incredible damage to the already terrible reputation Fulton has for running elections.”

Despite the fact that Abrams has not declared her candidacy, she is largely expected to challenge Kemp to a rematch next year.

Woolard is a seasoned public servant who is highly prepared for the position, according to Board of Commissioners Chair Robb Pitts, who has frequently traded barbs with the secretary of state. He accused Raffensperger of “political gamesmanship.”

“I wish we had a Secretary of State who cared as much about the voters of Fulton County as he does about winning his impending primary,” Pitts remarked. “Thankfully, we now have Ms. Woolard to fill the hole where his leadership has failed in Fulton County.”

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Commissioner Lee Morris, a Republican, confronted Woolard about her work for Fair Fight and she replied she did not undertake any serious lobbying for the group.

Morris explained, “All she actually did was introduce some persons from here to there.”

Fulton County, which comprises most of Atlanta and is home to nearly 11% of the state's electorate, is a Democratic stronghold. It has a lengthy history of electoral issues and has long been a Republican target. After last year's tumultuous primary election in the county,