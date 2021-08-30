After the generator failed during Ida, ICU staff manually pumped air into COVID patients’ lungs.

Hurricane Ida is putting even more strain on Louisiana’s already overburdened health-care institutions, which are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

After a generator malfunctioned at Thibodaux Regional Health System in Lafourche Parish, doctors scrambled to keep COVID patients breathing while transferring them to a different level.

After the generator failed on Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Health told Nola.com that patients were being bagged by hand, which meant ICU staff had to manually pump air into and out of their lungs instead of using ventilators to keep them alive.

Other generators at the hospital, according to Dr. Joe Kanter, the state’s top health officer, were still running during the outage to help patients get through the storm.

Thibodaux Regional Health System stated the power outage caused by storm winds was minimal and that the backup generator was up and running again in a Sunday evening update posted to their Facebook page.

“We are constantly watching the situation due to the unknown implications that the storm may yet have,” the health institution noted. “We continue to maintain a secure environment for our patients and employees.”

The conditions were described as “Katrinaesque” by Louisiana State Representative Jerome Zeringue, who was in contact with a physician who reported the problem in the ICU.

Patients had to be moved from the ICU to the hospital’s post-anesthesia care unit through a hospital stairwell, according to Zeringue. It’s unclear how many people were evacuated and how many of them have COVID.

The state department of health reports that there are now 2,684 COVID hospitalizations, with 479 of those patients on ventilators.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, with sustained winds of 93 mph and gusts of 122 mph.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told the Associated Press that the state’s hospitals were in “extremely perilous shape.” He also stated that 22 nursing homes and 18 assisted living facilities were evacuated in advance of the storm.

On Sunday, he remarked, “I hate to tell it this way, but we have a lot of people on ventilators today, and they don’t work without electricity.”

Thibodaux Regional Health System is a public health system in Thibodaux, Louisiana. This is a condensed version of the information.