After the former president sued her, Mary Trump said “the Walls are Closing In” on her uncle.

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, replied to news of a lawsuit filed against her and The New York Times over a piece about their family’s riches and tax issues by using one of her uncle’s favorite insults.

Former President George W. Bush has accused his niece of breaking a confidentiality agreement by exposing financial records she got in a dispute over the family patriarch, Fred Trump’s, estate.

“I believe he is a loser who would throw whatever against the wall he can,” she stated in an NBC News statement, using a term that the former president has frequently used.

The complaint charges the New York Times and three of its reporters, Susanne Craig, David Barstow, and Russell Buettner, of pursuing Mary Trump as a source and persuading her to turn up papers against a confidentiality agreement.

Mary Trump, The New York Times, and its reporters, according to Trump’s lawsuit, were “driven by a personal grudge” and engaged in a “insidious conspiracy” to get the documents for the story published in 2018.

According to the article, Fred Trump gave his son at least $413 million over the years, including through tax evasion tactics, throwing doubt on the former president’s claims of self-made fortune.

Mary Trump, whose books and television appearances have been harsh in their criticism of her uncle and extended family, dismissed the $100 million lawsuit with usual dismissiveness.

“It’s a desperate situation. The walls are closing in on him, and he’s hurling anything he thinks will stick against them. In the statement released to NBC News, she said, “As is typically the case with Donald, he’ll try to divert the subject.”

Other media outlets, like the Daily Beast, stated that she called her uncle a “f***ing loser” in her comments.

According to the Associated Press, a representative for The New York Times called the lawsuit as a “attempt to stifle independent news organizations,” and stated that “we aim to fiercely defend against it.”

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s 56-year-old sister, is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., Donald Trump’s brother who died in 1981 at the age of 42. According to the lawsuit, she obtained tens of thousands of pages of confidential documents. This is a condensed version of the information.