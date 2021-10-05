After the Flower Girl Dispute, Meghan Markle Purchased a Kate Middleton Bracelet—Book.

Despite a tearful argument over bridesmaids, Meghan Markle bought Kate Middleton a thank you bracelet, according to a biography.

During a dress fitting for the “flower girls” ahead of the royal wedding in 2018, the two sisters-in-law had a spat.

In November of that year, British publications reported that Meghan had made Kate cry.

Meghan, on the other hand, told Oprah that the opposite was true, and that Kate had apologized and accepted responsibility.

“With the fight over the bridesmaids’ dresses resolved, Meghan had since given Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets made by Californian jeweler Lisette Polny as a thank-you for their help and support,” Morton wrote.

“It was an excellent peace offering, both women competent enough to realize that expressing opposition or dislike would be counterproductive.”

The media stories about the incident—the flower girls—were right, Meghan said Oprah, but they were incorrect in implying she caused Kate weep.

“A few days before the wedding, she was unhappy about something pertaining—yes, the issue was correct—about flower-girl outfits, and it made me cry, and it really wounded my feelings,” she claimed in the CBS prime time show in March.

“And I realized that, in the context of everything else that was going on in the days leading up to the wedding, it didn’t make sense to not be doing what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive and keeping up with what was going on with my father and other things.”

Meghan’s father had been exposed for faking images with the paparazzi for money at the time, and he had backed out of the wedding due to a heart attack.

“A tense Meghan, humiliated by her father’s actions, was accused of leaving Kate, who was upset after the birth of Louis, in tears,” Morton wrote.

“It appears that the quarrel was over Princess Charlotte’s outfit and the important subject of whether the flower girls should wear tights or walk bare-legged.

“Kate believed that Charlotte, then three, and the other five girls should wear tights in accordance with tradition and procedure. Meghan shook her head.

“Words were spoken, tears were shed, and the two women parted in high dudgeon, their relationship tenuous at best. Meghan’s story, on the other hand, was the polar opposite of the murmurs inside the palace.”

“Whoever,” he added. This is a condensed version of the information.