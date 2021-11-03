After the flop of ‘Reappearance,’ perplexed QAnon followers wonder if Keith Richards is JFK.

Following the failure of their prophecy that his son JFK Jr. would return this week in Dallas, QAnon supporters have questioned whether Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is in fact President John F. Kennedy.

Hundreds of QAnon enthusiasts descended on the city on Tuesday, thinking that JFK Jr., who died in 1999, will return.

This prophecy says that JFK Jr. faked his death in an aircraft accident and would return to run as Donald Trump’s vice president in 2024, ushering in a new period of American wealth, according to some other members of the conspiracy theory movement.

On Tuesday, QAnon supporters arrived at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, the site of JFK’s assassination on November 22, 1963, expecting to meet JFK Jr.

QAnon Telegram channels with hundreds of thousands of followers, such as the Negative48 and Whiplash347 accounts, endorsed the prophecy.

Following JFK Jr.’s failure to materialize in Dealey Plaza due to his death more than two decades earlier, QAnon adherents shifted the goalposts once more to make a new prediction.

According to many tales received by The Washington Newsday on several Telegram channels, JFK and his son would show themselves to the world during a Rolling Stones performance in Dallas on Tuesday night.

QAnon supporters uploaded photographs and videos from inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium, with some believing Richards—the Rolling Stones musician born in Dartford, southeast England, in 1943—was the 35th president of the United States.

"Keith Richards is unmistakably [JFK] Sr. This entire event is pre-programmed for JFK. The moment of arrival." "Whether you like it or not – JFK Senior was there [at the concert], and I believe it was Keith Richards," a Twitter user with hundreds of followers wrote. Other Telegram accounts questioned who was on stage in the first place. "Not the same person for sure," one person commented on a photo of Richards performing in Dallas and another from a photoshoot. When JFK Jr. did not return, however, several QAnon supporters were disappointed.