After the first week of school in Florida, more than 5,500 students were placed in quarantine.

Following their first week of school, thousands of pupils in the country’s seventh-largest school district were placed in isolation or quarantine Monday morning for probable COVID-19 exposure.

Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS), a district in Tampa, Florida, that serves children throughout Hillsborough County, reopened to students on August 10 for the first day of classes. According to an estimate provided by district administrators in a statement sent to the whole district community last week, the district had around 208,500 enrolled children on the third day back at school.

The district reported 5,599 kids and 316 district workers were either isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 or in quarantine after being in close contact to someone who did test positive as of 7 a.m. local time on Monday.

Since last Friday, when less than 4,500 pupils and 290 staff were in isolation or quarantine, the number of students and district employees who have either tested positive or been placed in quarantine has increased. According to HCPS, the numbers on August 13 comprised around 2.15 percent of the district’s student population and 1.2 percent of all district staff.

Between August 1 and Monday afternoon, 929 COVID-19 cases were submitted to the district’s COVID-19 data dashboard. There were 577 student illnesses and 352 employee infections among those reported. The district highlighted on its virus dashboard that an additional 8,771 instances diagnosed between March 2020 and the beginning of August were not included in the latest data.

The district announced on Monday that an emergency board meeting will be held on Wednesday to discuss the district’s experience with COVID-19 so far this school year and to look into “the best way to mitigate against the virus’s spread, up to and including mandatory face coverings for all students and staff.”

HCPS had already announced a temporary mask requirement, but gave parents the option of opting their children out. The mask requirement was supposed to endure “at least until September 3rd.”

HCPS recognized in its Friday statement that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had already issued an executive order prohibiting schools from implementing mask mandates. If HCPS and other districts disobey DeSantis' directive, they risk losing state funding.