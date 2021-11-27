After the first week of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, viewers were left with the same questions.

I’m a famous person… This week marked the start of the 21st season of Get Me Out of Here.

With Richard Madeley’s illness forcing him to quit the program and Naughty Boy and Frankie Bridge sparring, the show has already seen a lot of drama.

Naughty Boy and Arlene Phillips have both expressed interest in leaving the program, but they’re still in the running – for now.

In the first week of the show, viewers have noticed recording problems, such as Richard Madeley’s hair growing and appearing longer between shots.

How did Richard manage to be so spotless?

Fans were even more perplexed when he returned to camp, clean as a whistle, after a trial where bugs and rotting food were spilled on him.

“Richard Madeley just outed me as a celebrity as false from the first 10 seconds coming on the show,” one user wrote.

“How come Richard was clean when he returned?” Kirsty wondered.

“How is Richard clean coming back into camp?” Shauna inquired.

“OK, but how come Richard wasn’t covered in all that gunk and disgustingness when he got back to the camp?” Kathy wondered. @imacelebrity was he entirely dry and clean? How long had it been since the last time you saw each other? Hmmm” Has Naughty Boy developed a new personality? Fans also questioned Naughty Boy’s character after he made a complete 180-degree change on his views on the main camp.

He had been consigned to the Clink at first, but was eventually allowed to join the more better main camp.

“I believe my time here is up,” he said. I had a sense earlier and I was thinking about mum and obviously, I love you guys – I don’t think the Main Camp knew what they were putting me through knowing I had done the challenge before – I’m not sure if I could ever join that camp.

“This isn’t a hasty decision… I gave it my all both times today. I really can’t go into the Main Camp from here… That’s something I won’t be able to fake. Sorry for the inconvenience.

“There’s one thing I’d like to say before you all go in. ”

