After the first week of classes, the entire university will enter COVID quarantine.

After the first week of classes, a Virginia university declared a temporary campus-wide quarantine due to an increase in COVID-19 infections.

Liberty University said on its website that the entire campus will be quarantined for two weeks beginning Monday and lasting until September 10.

Liberty University’s building capacity restrictions, as well as distance and masking rules, were eased this week as classes began for the autumn semester. The institution’s policies were revised on Thursday, with the university promoting masking and social isolation rather than mandating them.

As a result of the new quarantine order, the university has declared that all classes would be conducted entirely online. All major interior gatherings have been canceled, and indoor dining establishments will offer takeout in addition to more outdoor seats.

As of Friday, the university’s COVID-19 dashboard indicated 159 active cases among students, professors, and staff.

A judge rules in favor of requiring vaccinations at universities.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the University of Massachusetts’ mandate that students returning to campus in Boston and Lowell be completely vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In July, students at the schools filed a lawsuit, requesting that the vaccination mandates be declared unlawful. The UMass Boston student also claimed that she was refused a religious exemption in error.

Denise Casper, a United States District Judge, stated on Friday that the schools had a strong interest in preventing the spread of the disease. Despite the students’ claims that the policy is “arbitrary” or “not founded on science,” she discovered that the schools “based the choice on both medical and scientific data, research, and guidance, and so is at least rationally tied to these legitimate interests.”

Students who refuse to get vaccinated can continue take online classes or defer their enrollment for a semester, according to the judge. Even if the policy meant they would miss out on a UMass education, she added, their argument falls short.

COVID cases in Arkansas public schools have increased by almost 1,300 percent.

According to newly disclosed state data, more than 3,100 active coronavirus cases have been documented in Arkansas public schools among students and personnel.

According to newly disclosed state data, more than 3,100 active coronavirus cases have been documented in Arkansas public schools among students and personnel.