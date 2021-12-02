After the first black mayor of Florida declined to attend, the city cancelled the circus-themed ball.

According to the Associated Press, a large Florida community has canceled a gala planned for its first Black mayor after the guest of honor declined to attend and some expressed reservations about the circus theme. The ball, according to Mayor-elect Ken Welch, was a learning opportunity for St. Petersburg, which formerly prohibited Black people from attending activities such as the circus.

“St. Petersburg’s diversity is our greatest asset, and our community activities must be inclusive and representative of everyone who lives here,” Welch said. “For many, this is a teachable moment, and we should always be willing to learn from one another.” Because of St. Petersburg’s segregated background, some Black community leaders believed the “Under the Big Top” theme, which featured a circus tent and a black pelican wearing a top hat in some promotional materials, was inappropriate, according to the Associated Press. “He has nothing to do with a circus, clowns, or animals,” stated Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance president Reverend J.C. Pritchett. “He’s a gentleman, to be sure. He was a good man and a public servant.” According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Junior League of St. Petersburg has given a mayoral ball for every newly elected or reelected mayor since 2006. Welch’s choice, according the Junior League spokeswoman Lisa Brock, is “disappointing,” given all previous mayoral balls have had themes.

As part of a “Wizard of Oz” theme, the 2014 ball was themed “There’s No Place Like St. Petersburg.” When the Junior League learned of Welch’s decision, Brock claimed the Junior League offered to change the theme of the event and raise money for new decorations and signage, but his team did not respond to pleas to meet, according to the Times.

“It is impossible to hold a ball without the presence of the honored guest. The Junior League respects the mayor’s freedom to make whatever decisions he wants, but it’s “disappointing,” Brock said.” The Junior League has introduced a new board post focused on diversity and inclusion, according to Brock, and the league may arrange a new event for Welch in the future.

The change in venue from the more elegant Coliseum or Mahaffey Theater—where previous mayoral balls were held—added to the concerns of Black leaders. This is a condensed version of the information.