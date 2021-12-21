After the fillers were dissolved, Molly-Mae Hague appeared to be a “different person.”

Molly-Mae Hague claims that having her fillers removed has made her seem “five years younger.”

After undergoing a series of cosmetic treatments, the former Love Island star, 22, reportedly said she didn’t recognize herself.

The influencer said she looked “like a different person” after having her lip and jaw filler dissolved and her composite bonding veneers removed.

Molly-Mae revealed on the Diary Of A CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett: “I wouldn’t say I became hooked to it, but by the time I was 21, I looked completely different.

“I’m afraid of myself now that I look back at photos. ‘Who was that girl?’ I’m thinking.” I have no idea what happened.

“It was a nightmare. It was a complete nightmare. It was truly a disaster on my face.

“”One day, I’m going to have my lips dissolved,” I thought. It was a long and winding road. I had my lips dissolved and blogged about it on YouTube, not expecting the response I received. It was enormous.” The TV star, who is dating Tommy Fury after meeting him in the Love Island villa in 2019, says she is much more at ease in her own self today.

She went on to say: “I had a full set of composite bonding on my teeth, which I had removed as soon as I started to reverse my image and dissolve the filler and dissolve my lips.

“I really went to the limit and stripped myself naked, and strangely, once it was all gone, I felt the nicest I’d ever felt.

“I felt like I’d lost probably five years of my age, and it was like, this was a really, really big deal for me.”