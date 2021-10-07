After the federal eviction moratorium expired, millions of dollars in rental assistance were finally distributed.

Following the conclusion of a federal eviction prohibition, Treasury Department officials indicated that disbursement of the first $35 billion of $46.5 billion in government rental assistance is on pace to pick up speed after stagnating.

According to officials, the program reached roughly 420,000 homes in August, up from 340,000 in July, and distributed $7.7 billion since the start of the year. According to the Associated Press, the most optimistic evidence of growth may be found in New Jersey, New York, and South Carolina, all of which initially struggled with the program.

In Florida, spending climbed from $60.9 million in July to $141.4 million in August, while in South Carolina, spending increased from $10.6 million to $25.3 million. The value of New York increased from $307 million to $8.5 million.

“These estimates are still early and unknown, and there is certainly extra pain and misery not reflected in these reports,” said Gene Sperling, who is overseeing President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue plan. “However, what has been released thus far is substantially superior than anyone’s previous best-case forecast for the month after the ban.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When the constable arrived to Chandra Dobbs’ door with a large packet of eviction papers, she was taken aback. She was under the impression that she had more time.

Dobbs remarked a few days later, “I didn’t think I was going to be evicted because I applied for rental assistance money.” “They, on the other hand, did not want to wait the four to six weeks. So now my family consists of myself, my 16-year-old son, my daughter, and my toddler grandson.” Her perplexity is shared across the country at a time when the federal government has repealed tenant rights while handing out billions in rental aid. Rather than the projected uptick in evictions, many landlords are holding off until the federal funds arrive.

However, while a few states prohibit landlords from evicting tenants who have applied for the money, the majority of states do not.

According to court records, Dobbs was evicted for $3,837, which included $2,700 in rent, late fees, and court and legal costs. Encore Management LLC, the eviction petitioner, has yet to react to a request for comment on its side of the story.

Dobbs, who lost his job. This is a condensed version of the information.