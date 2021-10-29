After the FDA grants emergency use, the CDC will decide which children will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer-BioNTech stated on Friday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in children aged 5 to 11.

The FDA approved a reduced dose size for youngsters, around a third of what adults and teenagers are given. The lesser amount will now be given in two shots three weeks apart to up to 28 million children in the cohort.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to release more precise recommendations on which young people should be vaccinated on Tuesday. The director of the agency is then anticipated to make a final decision shortly after that.

In a news release, Dr. Kawsar Talaat of Johns Hopkins University remarked, “With this vaccine, kids can go back to something that’s better than being stuck at home on remote schooling, not being able to see their friends.” “The vaccine will safeguard them as well as our communities.” COVID-19 is hypothesized to put children at a lower risk of severe illness or death than older adults. However, the virus has had a significant impact on children aged 5 to 11. Since the outbreak began, the age group has had 8,300 hospitalizations, with almost a third requiring intensive care, and over 100 deaths, according to the FDA.

Other COVID-19 vaccines are being used in children under the age of 12 in a few countries, including China, which has just started vaccinations for 3-year-olds. However, many people who take the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are keeping an eye on the US decision, and European regulators have only recently begun looking into the firms’ child-size doses.

With the FDA’s approval, Pfizer aims to begin distributing millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine to doctors’ offices, pharmacies, and other immunization sites, with orange caps to minimize confusion with the purple-capped doses for everyone else. Two shots will be given to the children, three weeks apart.

The FDA’s independent scientific advisors voted earlier this week that the anticipated advantages of the pediatric immunization exceed potential concerns. However, other panelists stated that not all children will need to be vaccinated, and that they would prefer the vaccines to be given to those who are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

In the United States, about 70% of 5- to 11-year-olds hospitalized for COVID-19 had additional significant medical disorders, such as asthma.