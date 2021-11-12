After the father confesses to murder, the decomposing body of a 7-year-old child is exhumed from a shallow grave.

In Nigeria, a 36-year-old dad was arrested for allegedly killing his 7-year-old son as part of an occult ritual. The father allegedly performed a “money ritual” in the hopes of becoming wealthy.

Chidi Onyishi, the accused, allegedly murdered his kid on Oct. 20 after a blind pastor in the region advised him that the practice would make him wealthy. Two days later, the man filed a police report reporting his son missing. However, the father was linked to the murder after an investigation into the boy’s disappearance.

According to the Guardian, Onyishi killed the youngster and buried him in a shallow grave along a creek in Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, police claimed in a statement Thursday.

The boy’s deteriorating body was later retrieved from a shallow burial in Abakpa-Nike by officers. During interrogation, the father admitted to killing the child and then placing the body in the grave. The preacher who pushed him to conduct the crime, Okeke Eneokwor, was also detained.

According to Daniel Ndukwe, the state police public relations officer, senior police officer Abubakar Lawal instructed the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Enugu to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the occurrence that would lead to the prosecution of individuals involved for the act.

According to Punch Nigeria, locals should “be cautious, law-abiding, and swiftly report criminals and their activities to the nearest police station or by dialing the command’s emergency hotlines.”

The dismembered body pieces of a newborn baby were were abandoned in a Nigerian village in October. The death of the newborn was considered to be tied to occult practices by locals. Only the baby’s leg was discovered at first, but the rest of the child’s remains were located later.