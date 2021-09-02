After the father celebrates the birth of his baby boy with a handgun, the gender reveal has sparked rumors that he is a “active shooter.”

After stepping away from his gender reveal party to shoot his revolver into the air, an overexcited father in Tennessee is facing criminal charges. Following the shootings, adjacent schools were placed on lockdown due to “Active Shooter” concerns.

After reports of gunfire began to circulate on Wednesday, the Murfreesboro Police Department issued a tweet to reassure residents. The statement stated, “Rumors of an active shooter at a local school are false.”

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in Rutherford County, when a neighbor heard bullets and screaming and contacted the cops.

Schools in the area

The adjoining Oakland High and Middle schools were closed as a precaution while cops sorted out the situation.

Later, police discovered a couple enjoying a gender reveal party and discovered they were expecting a boy. The father, on the other hand, chose to honor his son by firing shots into the air.

The police department claimed in a statement that it was discovered to be pregnant parents making a gender-revealing phone call to out-of-county family members.

“During the phone call, the pregnant father went outside and shot celebratory rounds into the air with a revolver, while the expectant woman yelled with joy at the news of a baby boy.”

The lockdown at the schools was removed once the problem was resolved. The soon-to-be father has since been charged with illegally discharging a pistol within municipal limits.

A couple in New Hampshire triggered a big explosion that was felt across multiple communities in the state’s southern region, prompting the latest gender reveal gone wrong.

In April, a father-to-be detonated roughly 80 pounds of Tannerite, sending residents into a frenzy over the earth-shaking detonation.

Anthony Spinelli, 28, consented to a plea deal in July in which he pleaded no contest to a violation-level offense of disorderly conduct. He was fined $500 and given a $120 penalty assessment, which will be deferred for a year.