After the fatal crash of a fellow cop, a New Haven police officer faces a DUI charge.

A New Haven police officer is facing two counts in connection with a tragic automobile accident in Las Vegas that killed another cop.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred about 4 a.m. on Friday when a 2020 Rolls-Royce was observed speeding down a street.

After colliding with another vehicle, the vehicle collided with utility poles and a fire hydrant. During the incident, the Rolls-Royce flipped over numerous times.

One of the passengers, Officer Joshua Castellano, was ejected from the vehicle. He was given life-saving procedures on the spot before being taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Castellano, a seven-year veteran of the New Haven Police Department, was recruited in July of 2014.

Officer Robert Ferraro, who was driving under the influence, was in the car with Castellano and three other New Haven cops.

When Las Vegas Police arrived on the scene after the accident, Ferraro, 34, displayed signs of intoxication.

He was detained and charged with driving while inebriated and reckless driving. The incident caused minor injuries to the driver of another car and additional passengers in Ferraro’s vehicle.

New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez announced on Saturday that police are in grief following Castellano’s death. “The men and women of the police department are going through the sadness and pain of a brother,” Dominguez added.

Mayor Justin Elicker of New Haven also issued a statement in response to the officer’s death.

“My heartfelt condolences to Officer Castellano’s family, as well as his friends and coworkers at the New Haven Police Department,” Elicker stated.

“Officer Castellano was a seven-year member of our community. Officer Castellano’s service is appreciated, and he will be deeply missed.”

Ferraro has been placed on paid administrative leave and is scheduled to appear in court in Las Vegas on Saturday.