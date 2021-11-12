After the family cat was shot four times, the mother was ‘devastated.’

After a family pet was shot many times, a mother was left ‘devastated.’

Toff, Emily Corke’s two-year-old cat, had been missing for three days before he was found on November 9 by Emily Corke, 24, of Litherland.

Following the cat’s jump through the window of their Carr Meadow house, Emily’s companion saw something in Toff’s back, as he usually does.

While attempting to apprehend a man, a woman holds a police officer in a headlock.

According to Emily, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “We started asking people if they had seen him because he had been missing since Saturday afternoon, which was unusual for him.

“My spouse exclaimed that the cat had returned, then speculated that he might have a firework lodged in his back.

“When I got downstairs, I noticed a red feather dart in his back, as well as two pellets in his nose and eye.

“Although some may argue that “it’s only a cat,” I adore them just as much as my own children. They are a member of the household. I couldn’t believe my eyes.” Toff was immediately scheduled for an appointment after the 24-year-old began calling the veterinarian.

When Emily arrived at the vet’s office, she said they took him away from her “right away” before removing the pellets and steel feathered dart.

They discovered three pellets, as well as the dart, that had been fired at Toff.

Two pellets were fired at his head, and one was lodged in his side and has yet to be retrieved due to its depth.

Emily expressed herself as follows: “More than anything, I was upset and astonished. They didn’t just want to harm him, based on how many times they shot him; I believe they were attempting to kill him.

“Toff was a half-indoor, half-outdoor cat, and I’ve come to the conclusion that I need to acquire some leashes because I don’t trust the people in my neighborhood.”

Toff is expected to recover fully from surgery, but one pellet fired at Toff’s nose may lead him to have permanent respiratory issues.

Emily has subsequently informed the RSPCA about the incident. “The summary has come to an end.”