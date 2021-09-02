After the failure in Afghanistan, China has told the United States to stop peddling its values to the rest of the world.

Following the Afghan catastrophe, China urged the US to consider Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks on Thursday and to avoid pushing American ideology and values to the rest of the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that US efforts to “civilize” Afghan citizens by injecting American norms and standards into their politics and way of life resulted in “sheer tragedies, sheer losses” for both parties, with a “zero, if not negative” outcome.

At a regular press briefing in Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, “President Putin’s view should cause some thought in the United States.”

He echoed a statement from Beijing that had lately become popular, implying that the West’s idea of democracy wasn’t the only working meaning in the world. As an alternative, Chinese leaders have worked to promote the country’s own version of democracy and human rights.

Wang stated, “There isn’t a single stable form of democracy in the world.” “Every country has the right to autonomously pursue development pathways that best suit their unique circumstances and realities.” He went on to say that attempting to “transplant” and impose a democratic model on others will only “produce turmoil and instability, eventually leading to failure.”

“Democracy is not a patent possessed by a few countries,” Wang remarked. “There is no such thing as a ‘leader of democracy,’ and no country has the authority to teach others on democracy,” he added.

The official called the ideals of “democracy versus authoritarianism” and “an alliance of democracies” “hegemony in disguise.”

“We hope the United States thoughtfully considers the lessons learned and refrains from marketing its own ideology and values to others,” he said.

Following the completion of the United States’ evacuation mission in Kabul, President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Tuesday to deliver his verdict on the end of the country’s longest war. He reminded Americans why they went to war in Afghanistan in the first place and stated that the primary goal had been met.

The notion that 300,000 American-trained and equipped Afghan National Security Forces could stave off the Taliban "proved out to be inaccurate," according to the president. "Or declare we weren't leaving and commit further tens of millions," Biden added, referring to the Trump administration's promise to leave the country.