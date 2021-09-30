After the eye exam, the optometrist advised the adolescent to go to the hospital right away.

After an eye test revealed an untreated ailment, a student nurse was informed she could have ‘fallen dead at any minute.’

Megan Rabbitts had been experiencing migraines and hazy vision, but her doctor said it was due to her “sleeping strange.”

When her symptoms deteriorated, however, the 19-year-old was told to schedule an appointment with her Specsavers optometrist.

Megan was diagnosed with a potentially fatal brain condition after seeing an optometrist, and doctors were amazed she hadn’t already died.

Megan, from Bodmin, Cornwall, said: “It felt like I was living in a cloud before the diagnosis; I was existing more than living.”

“I felt a squeezing sensation all over my body, like if someone was squeezing my head.

“Until I took ibuprofen, which helps relieve swelling, I was waking up with double vision and knocking items on the floor.

“I felt neck ache as well. It was quite stiff, and I couldn’t move it without moving my shoulders as well.”

Megan contacted her GP, who scheduled a phone session for her in July, and was told that her symptoms sounded like neck tightness, maybe as a result of sleeping on her stomach.

Megan, on the other hand, was concerned that it was something more serious, saying, “I wasn’t sure because I had additional symptoms like migraines, dizziness, vomiting, and visual difficulties that just weren’t right.”

“I was having trouble functioning, but I figured I’d give it a few days and see what happened.”

Megan insisted on further scans and an appointment with an optician after refusing to accept the initial assessment.

In August, CT and MRI tests showed the startling diagnosis of idiopathic intracranial hypertensio, a ‘fake’ brain tumor produced by a build-up of pressure around the brain that mimics tumor-like symptoms.

Doctors were taken aback when they discovered Megan’s brain pressure was four times higher than it should have been, at 53, when a typical reading is between 12 and 18.

A expert informed Megan. “The summary has come to an end.”